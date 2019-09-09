Coroner's report finds death of Rosemont cyclist was an accident

A Quebec coroner says more should be done to prevent the kind of collision that claimed the life of a 30-year-old cyclist in Rosemont in June 2018.

Valérie Bertrand-Desrochers was cycling down St-Zotique Street when she collided with a dump truck, which was turning right on 19th Avenue.

She was killed instantly, crushed under the weight of the heavy vehicle.

The coroner's report found that the collision was mainly due to the way Bertrand-Desrochers was cycling, and that the truck was driving in an area where trucks are prohibited.

According to several witness statements included in the coroner's report, Bertrand-Desrochers had run several red lights before she was fatally struck.

Trucks are not allowed in the area, except for making local deliveries. The truck driver was en route to his home to retrieve his cellphone at the time of the collision, according to the report.

The coroner ruled that the cause of death was an accident.

The report recommended that Transport Canada should look into effective ways to protect cyclists and other vulnerable road users — including systems that allow truck drivers to better detect the location of cyclists.

The coroner also recommended that the government continue to educate cyclists about the Quebec Highway Safety Code, to avoid similar accidents in the future.