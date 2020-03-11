Quebec City mother pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in toddler's death

A Quebec City mother has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her two-year-old daughter.

Audrey Gagnon, who was also facing the charge of committing an indignity to a dead body, confessed in a Quebec City courtroom Wednesday morning.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence. The Crown and Gagnon's defence lawyers issued a joint recommendation that Gagnon not be eligible for parole for 14 years.

Quebec court Judge Carl Thibault accepted that recommendation.

Rosalie Gagnon's body was found in a garbage bin behind a suburban home on April 18, 2018.

The investigation was triggered following the discovery of an empty stroller near a park, and the mother was tracked down and arrested a few hours later.

Evidence presented by Crown prosecutors on Wednesday showed the toddler was stabbed repeatedly.

More to come