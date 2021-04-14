Skip to Main Content
Montreal

Roof fire displaces residents of 4 Montreal triplexes

It took about 100 Montreal firefighters to tame a roof fire near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge that spread through four triplexes, displacing all the residents for the time being.

Montreal firefighters say nobody was hurt in the incident

CBC News ·
A section of de Lorimier Avenue was closed, causing traffic to back up across the Jacques-Cartier Bridge to the South Shore. (Camille Gaior/Radio-Canada)

It took about 100 Montreal firefighters to tame a four-alarm roof fire near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge that spread through four triplexes, displacing all of buildings' residents.

The fire started at around 2:45 p.m. in a residential complex on De Lorimier Avenue, not far from des Royaux park. It then spread through the attics of the neighbouring buildings and caused significant damage, firefighters say.

Despite the destruction, nobody was injured in the incident.

Residents of about 12 units were relocated temporarily by the Canadian Red Cross, said Patrick Fournel, a section chief with the fire department.

About 100 Montreal firefighters were called to the scene. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

A portion of De Lorimier, which serves as an exit for the heavily travelled bridge, was closed so firefighters could work. This caused traffic to back up.

Firefighters asked people to avoid the area, and warned that the power would likely be cut.

The fire was under control by 5 p.m., and firefighters stayed on site to ensure it was completely extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still not known.

with files from Radio-Canada

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now