Roof fire displaces residents of 4 Montreal triplexes

It took about 100 Montreal firefighters to tame a four-alarm roof fire near the Jacques-Cartier Bridge that spread through four triplexes, displacing all of buildings' residents.

The fire started at around 2:45 p.m. in a residential complex on De Lorimier Avenue, not far from des Royaux park. It then spread through the attics of the neighbouring buildings and caused significant damage, firefighters say.

Despite the destruction, nobody was injured in the incident.

Residents of about 12 units were relocated temporarily by the Canadian Red Cross, said Patrick Fournel, a section chief with the fire department.

About 100 Montreal firefighters were called to the scene. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

A portion of De Lorimier, which serves as an exit for the heavily travelled bridge, was closed so firefighters could work. This caused traffic to back up.

Firefighters asked people to avoid the area, and warned that the power would likely be cut.

The fire was under control by 5 p.m., and firefighters stayed on site to ensure it was completely extinguished.

The cause of the fire is still not known.