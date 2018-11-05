​'It was a big shock': 9 Rona stores closing across Quebec

​Nine Rona stores across Quebec are set to close as the home retailer giant announced Monday it would be culling 31 of its underperforming Lowe's and Rona stores across the country.

The North Carolina-based chain said that the closures are "part of its ongoing strategic reassessment" of its business.

One of the store locations is in Montreal, one in Laval, and the rest are spread throughout the province.

Tony Filato, president of Local 500 of the United Food and Commercial Workers Union, which represents many Rona employees, told CBC News that none of the nine stores closing in Quebec is unionized.

In the stores that remain open, the UFCW represents some 3,200 employees in 28 stores.

Union had no advance notice

​​"It was a big shock, especially since nobody even called us to tell us they were about to close," Filato said. "It has a big impact on employees working in other Ronas and Réno-Dépôts, who are asking themselves what's happening."

Filato said that since there was a change of leadership at Lowe's in July, the company has stopped informing the union about upcoming changes.

"When you get a new president in an American company who just looks at stores as dots on a map, it is problematic," he said.

Union representatives will be meeting with Lowe's management to discuss how best to secure jobs in the unionized stores.​​

According to Radio-Canada sources, the nine store closures in the province account for about 200 job losses.

One Montreal resident, Frank Pecoraro, said that with the loss of the outlet in Rivière-des-Prairies, shoppers will have to travel farther to buy the same materials.

"It's pretty bad because it's the only one in the area in RDP," he said. "Unfortunately, now we're going to have to go to other places — which will be Anjou."

Lowe's Companies Inc. refused an interview request from CBC, but in an emailed statement, a spokesperson said that "everything will be done to ensure a smooth transition until the stores are closed, including through transfers of eligible employees to other locations whenever possible."

With files from CBC's Franca Mignacca