Quebec inks deal with Independence Day filmmaker to make movies in Montreal

German filmmaker Roland Emmerich is known for his disaster movies. With a cash infusion of $10 million US, the Quebec government is hoping his next three films will spell out success.

Quebec Premier François Legault announced Friday that the province is investing a chunk of change into Emmerich's independent film projects in exchange for his commitment to make his next three movies in Montreal.

Some of Emmerich's best known work includes Independence Day (1996), The Day After Tomorrow (2004) and White House Down (2013).

He said he's filmed four movies in Montreal already and is keen to get started on another three.

"I always love to come to Montreal," he said. "Every time I have to go somewhere else to make a movie I'm, like, upset."

Emmerich said he prefers working in Montreal compared to other Canadian cities like Toronto or Vancouver.

"Whenever I get asked 'Why are you always going to Montreal?' It's not only the food, it's the crews. They are incredible here," he said.

"The director of X-Men came here because I told him about Montreal," he added.

Watch Emmerich tease the plot for his next film:

Emmerich will make the next three of his films in Montreal. 1:18

In a news conference Friday, Legault said he is proud to have a "great filmmaker" like Emmerich raising the status of the Montreal film production industry.

Legault said the first film is supposed to start production in May 2020, adding that the deal will mean the creation of 800 permanent jobs and 2,400 temporary positions.

He said he wants Quebec to become more competitive in the film industry and attracting big Hollywood filmmakers is the way to do that.

For his part, Emmerich said raising the startup capital for independent films is a lot more difficult than making the money back once the finished product arrives at the box office.

"[The Quebec government] has a very very high chance to get this money back, and even make money," Emmerich said.

"Hopefully this will be the beginning of a beautiful friendship."