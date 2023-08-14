Rogers Sugar to spend $200 million to grow production capacity in Montreal

Rogers Sugar Inc. says it plans to spend $200 million to grow its production capacity at its plant in Montreal to help meet increased demand in Eastern Canada.

The company says the plan will increase production capacity at the plant by about 20 per cent or 100,000 tonnes a year.

The project includes an expansion of refining capacity with new sugar refining equipment and construction of a new bulk rail loading section in Montreal.

The company will also expand its logistics and storage capacity in the Greater Toronto Area.

Rogers Sugar says the increased production and logistics capacity is expected to be in service in about two years.

The company says financing for the project includes support from the Quebec government in the form of loans from Investissement Quebec to the company's operating subsidiary, Lantic, for up to $65 million.