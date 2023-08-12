Roger Thibault, one of the first gay men married in North America, dead at 77

Roger Thibault, one half of one of the first same-sex couples to enter into a civil union in North America, died Friday at the age of 77.

His husband, Theo Wouters, made the announcement in an email to friends and family, saying Thibault died peacefully in his arms that afternoon.

Thibault had been suffering from Parkinson's disease. The couple had lived together for 50 years.

The two men were married on July 18, 2002 at the Montreal courthouse. Their union was made official thanks to Bill 84, passed that June by the National Assembly, which created civil unions for all couples regardless of their sexual orientation.

Marriage between two people of the same sex would not be legal in Canada until July 20, 2005, following the royal proclamation of the federal Civil Marriage Act.

"Unfortunately, Roger, his illness has progressed so quickly," Wouters said. "In the last week, his condition deteriorated so quickly."

Wouters said he hoped future generations would remember their battle against homophobia, particularly in Pointe-Claire, where they organized a march that brought together thousands of people in May 2001.

"I'd like the world to know about the fight we waged against homophobia and the discrimination we suffered here. And I hope that this will go away one day," said Wouters.

The 81-year-old said people must not let their guard down as the threat of a rollback in the rights of the LGBTQ+ community still looms large.

"We want young people today to remain very vigilant," said Wouters. "What's happening in the United States is frightening."

Last May, after 21 years of marriage, the two men were made honourary citizens of Montreal.

"All their lives, they fought against discrimination and hatred. They fought prejudice with dignity and determination. These men are examples of perseverance, resilience and love. Through their marriage, they have helped to make Montreal a more open and inclusive city. I thank them for that," wrote Mayor Valérie Plante in a Facebook post.

A thought for the couple at Pride

Thibault's death came just a few days before Sunday's Pride parade, which will highlight the rights of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

"This is sad news. We knew that Roger's health was failing more and more because of Parkinson's disease," said Patrick Desmarais, president of Fondation Émergence, which fights homophobia and transphobia.

However, Thibault was able to remain in his home at the end.

"That's what you can wish for any couple, to be accompanied by the people you love when you die," Desmarais said.

Fondation Émergence expressed sympathy to Thibault's family and friends and said the organisation will be thinking of the couple during the Pride march.

"When we march, we march in memory of the battles we've won as a community," Desmarais said.

"The fact that Roger and Theo were the first couple to enter into a legal civil union in Quebec — and in North America for that matter — was the beginning of many great successes for our community in obtaining rights that are absolutely identical to those enjoyed by other couples."

Desmarais said he had a "front-row" seat for the couple's battles at the time.

"When the law on civil unions came into force, the fact that they were the first couple to get married had a symbolic value too," he said.

"In the midst of battles, happy moments can also happen, and this was one of them."

Fierté Montréal, for its part, expressed its wholehearted support for Wouters and stressed the importance of the couple's journey.