Roger D. Landry, former La Presse publisher and marketing exec behind Youppi, dies at 86

Roger D. Landry, who served for 20 years as president and publisher of the La Presse newspaper and helped create the beloved Montreal sports mascot Youppi, is dead. Landry was 86 years old.

A native of Montreal, Landry began his career as a communications manager for Bell Canada, according to his biography on the website of the Ordre national du Québec, the highest provincial honour.

Landry was named to the order in 1992. He was also a Companion of the Order of Canada.

In his early career Landry also worked for the Sûreté du Québec and Expo 67.

After founding his own public relations consulting firm in 1970, he became vice-president of public affairs for the Rayonier Québec development project on the North Shore.

But his most widely known work followed his appointment as vice-president of marketing for the Montreal Expos in 1977. In that role, he oversaw the creation of Youppi, who first took the field in the 1979 baseball season.

The shaggy, orange creature now serves as the Montreal Canadiens' official mascot.

As marketing executive with the Expos, Landry oversaw the creation of Youppi, seen here in a 2004 file photo. (Francois Roy/The Canadian Press)

Youppi helped the Expos attract more than two million spectators to the Olympic Stadium during the 1979 season, a record for the team at the time.

"[Youppi] surely helped put the fun in the stadium by being the soul of the team and an embodiment of the atmosphere we were aiming for in the stadium, which was really about fun", Landry said on Radio-Canada's program Les Coqueluches in 1979.

In 1980, Landry succeeded Roger Lemelin as president and publisher of the Montreal daily La Presse, a position he held until 2000.

During these years, he was also a member of the board of directors of the provincial daily newspaper association, vice-president and treasurer of the Canadian Daily Newspaper Association and vice-president of the Canadian Press Council.

He was heavily involved in municipal politics, and in 2005 became chief of staff to then Trois-Rivières mayor Yves Lévesque. He stayed in that role until 2018.

Landry was also a philanthropist, presiding over the United Way campaign in 1986 and supporting the Montreal Symphony Orchestra, the Petits Chanteurs du Mont-Royal and the Jeunesses musicales du Canada, according to the Ordre national du Québec biography.