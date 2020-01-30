Robot dogs are helping renovate Place Ville-Marie

A Montreal construction company is getting some help from Spot, a robot dog.

The company, Pomerleau, is testing how well the robots handle working on construction sites over the next six months.

It currently has two Spots, built by robotics company Boston Dynamics, at the company's work site at Place Ville-Marie. This is the first time the robots are being used on a real-world construction site.

The robots can traverse uneven terrain and carry heavy loads. But Spot's first task is to capture 360-degree images of the work site to compare with three-dimensional models.

Eric Lessard, Pomerleau's chief digital officer, says the images will allow the company to monitor how work is progressing, and the robots can access areas where it would be dangerous for a human to go.

With the robots tracking progress, Lessard said, human workers will be free to perform more complex tasks.

"Everything has been seamless so far, and we are embracing the new technology," he said.

The robots can move autonomously on predetermined routes, but for now, they're being closely followed by human companions.

He says it's pretty exciting to see his workplace transform into something that was once only in the domain of science fiction.

"I'm a big Star Wars fan," Lessard said. "We're really happy to be part of it."

Watch the video above to see Spot in action.