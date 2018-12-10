Will Liberals hold on to Philippe Couillard's old seat in Roberval byelection?

Voters in the riding of Roberval will decide today who will replace former premier Philippe Couillard's seat at the National Assembly.

Couillard announced he was leaving politics following the Liberals' major defeat by François Legault's Coalition Avenir Québec.

Liberal candidate William Laroche will be looking to hold on to the Liberal seat, held by Couillard since 2014. Meanwhile, CAQ candidate Nancy Guillemette will be trying to expand the party's majority.

A total of seven candidates are running in the byelection in the Saguenay–Lac-Saint-Jean region.

Guillemette is the director-general of Santé mentale Québec/Lac-Saint-Jean and a former Roberval city councillor. Laroche is a city councillor in Chambord and is president of the Festival du Cowboy de Chambord.

In the general election, Couillard was re-elected in Roberval with 42.4 per cent of the vote, with his CAQ opponent Denise Trudel receiving 24 per cent.

Parti Québécois candidate Thomas Gaudreault, who ran in the general election and took home 19 per cent of the vote, is again the party's candidate.



Québec Solidaire is also running the same candidate, Luc-Antoine Cauchon, who received 10 per cent of the vote.

At their national council on Sunday, QS co-spokesperson Manon Massé said Cauchon is "a man who has a real plan" for Roberval's forestry and agricultural industries and public transportation for the region.

One of the challenges for the parties will be getting people out to vote just two months after the general election and with cold weather descending on the region.

Environment Canada predicts a mix of sun and clouds, with a high of –12 C feeling like –24 with the wind chill.