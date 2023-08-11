28 women say Robert Miller paid them for sex when they were minors

Twenty-eight women have provided sworn affidavits alleging Robert Miller gave them cash and gifts in exchange for sex when they were underage, and they're looking to be added to a class-action lawsuit against the Quebec billionaire.

A total of 29 women have now come forward saying Miller paid them for sex. The sexual encounters allegedly took place over a 20-year period between 1992 and 2012, according to court documents obtained by Radio-Canada.

The class-action lawsuit against Miller and Future Electronics, the company he helped launch, was filed in February by Consumer Law Group.

The lead plaintiff in the lawsuit is a Montreal woman who was 17 at the time she says she met Miller. She met him about 10 times for sex over a two-year period, according to the lawsuit.

Earlier this year, CBC News and Radio-Canada spoke to twelve women who said they were paid cash and gifts in exchange for sex with Miller.

Miller denies the allegations.

The 29 women are seeking $1.5 million each for punitive damages on top of reparations for psychological damage. None of the women are named in the court documents.

The firm representing the lead plaintiff has filed a motion to amend the lawsuit by adding the 28 affidavits. It also wants to include two more defendants: Sam Joseph Abrams and Raymond Poulet, who are associates of Miller.

The women say the pair helped recruit minors and co-ordinated meetings.

Miller's legal team opposes those amendments. On Friday, it declined CBC/Radio-Canada's request for comment, citing the ongoing legal process. The case is expected to be back in Quebec Superior Court on Sept. 7.

The class-action lawsuit as a whole has yet to be authorized.