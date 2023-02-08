Future Electronics cuts ties with employees named in allegations against Robert G. Miller

WARNING: This story contains graphic content some readers may find disturbing.

After the resignation of Future Electronics CEO Robert G. Miller last week, the Montreal-based company has announced it has cut ties with all employees named in an investigation by Radio-Canada's Enquête and CBC's The Fifth Estate that alleged he paid teens for sex.

An internal memo, sent to all Future employees worldwide Tuesday evening and obtained by Radio-Canada, does not name the individuals in question.

In an email, corporate vice-president Jamie Singerman confirmed the news.

"At this time we are focused on the well-being of our employees and organization and the strengthening of our executive team announced yesterday."

Last Thursday, Radio-Canada's Enquête and CBC's The Fifth Estate made public the stories of several young women who say Robert G. Miller paid them for sex when they were minors, between 1994 and 2006.

Miller denies all allegations.

The day after the report, the 79-year-old businessman announced he was stepping down as CEO to focus on his health and "devote his attention to pursuing legal action related to allegations made by the CBC."

One of the richest men in Quebec, Miller founded Future Electronics in 1968 and is now worth nearly $2 billion US, according to Forbes. The multinational, which distributes electronic components, is now present in 44 countries and employs 5,500 people.

The Radio-Canada/CBC investigation revealed allegations that some of Future's employees facilitated Miller's activities.

Executive vice-president Sam Abrams allegedly helped co-ordinate Miller's meetings with the minors. And alleged middleman Raymond Poulet, who reportedly helped recruit the young women, is listed as Miller's private adviser on LinkedIn. However, Poulet does not appear in the employee directory.

New team in charge

In his latest email to employees, new Future Electronics CEO Omar Baig introduced a new executive team and said that all strategic decisions will now be made by this committee.

"Future Electronics would also like to inform you that effective immediately, the individuals identified in recent news reports are no longer employed by Future Electronics. Future Electronics has also ended its relationship with NCIS."

NCIS, or the National Criminal Investigation Service, is a private security company that is located at the same address as Future Electronics, on Hymus Boulevard in Pointe-Claire. The NCIS website is also hosted on the same server as the company.

NCIS owner Terence Corcoran and his employee Stephen Roberts, a former police officer, were allegedly aware of Miller's illegal activities.

CBC/Radio-Canada's report revealed allegations that the two men tried to derail a private investigation into Miller's activities by offering $300,000 to investigators.

Through their lawyer, Corcoran and Roberts deny the allegations, which they call false and unsubstantiated.

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, help is available through Endingviolencecanada.org.

Free and confidential one-on-one mental health support from professionals is available 24/7 from Wellness Together Canada by calling 1-866-585-0445 or texting WELLNESS to 686868 for youth and 741741 for adults.

If you are in immediate danger or fear for your safety, call 911.