Asset freeze sought in proposed suit alleging Quebec billionaire paid minors for sex

A lawyer representing dozens of women who say a Montreal billionaire paid them for sex while they were minors wants to freeze millions of dollars of the businessman's assets.

Jeff Orenstein, who is representing the women in a proposed class-action lawsuit, told a Quebec Superior Court judge he worries Robert Miller will hide the proceeds from the coming $5.2-billion sale of his company, Future Electronics.

Orenstein says he wants Miller and Future Electronics to deposit a total of $200 million with the court for safekeeping, and if that isn't done, for their assets — as well as the assets of a number of related companies and individuals — to be frozen.

Miller has denied the allegations, and his lawyer, Karim Renno, told the court there's no evidence his client will try to hide his assets.

He says the court order Orenstein is seeking would target people who are not defendants in the proposed class action and is so broad it would prevent Miller from even buying a chocolate bar.

Orenstein says his firm has heard from 50 women who allege they were the victims of Miller's sexual misconduct, including some who were as young as 11 at the time.