Robert Lepage remains a local hero to Quebec City's Chinatown

Quebec City playwright Robert Lepage may be in hot water over perceptions of racial insensitivity in the staging of his more recent plays.

But his 1987 play, The Dragons Trilogy, made him a local hero for the city's Chinese community.

Much of Quebec City's Chinatown was expropriated in the late 1960s to build the Dufferin-Montmorency Expressway.

The Dragons Trilogy opens in a parking lot in what used to be Quebec City's Chinatown, with an exchange in French, English and Cantonese.

"When I was young there used to be houses here," says a character known as Voice 2. Adding, "It used to be Chinatown."

Voice 1: "Today, it's a parking lot."

Voice 2: "Maybe later, it will become a park, a train station, or a cemetery."

Parking lot turned supervised injection site

In fact, if plans by Quebec City Mayor Régis Labeaume go ahead, the parking lot, in what used to be the city's Chinatown, will become a supervised injection site for intravenous drug users by 2020.

Napoleon Woo, co-owner of the Wok 'n Roll, the last Chinese restaurant in what was Quebec City's Chinatown, has been renting the parking lot, directly behind his restaurant, from the city since 1984.

But the lease can be cancelled with three-months notice, "so the city can use it for other redevelopment purposes," Quebec City municipal spokesman David O'Brien said in an email.

Napoleon Woo, who co-owns Quebec City's Wok 'n Roll restaurant with his daughter Jamie-Kate, thinks a proposed supervised injection site could be located in a soon-to-be-disused oncology centre near Hôtel-Dieu Hospital. (Kevin Dougherty/CBC)

Woo wonders why the city doesn't locate the site in the Hôtel-Dieu Hospital's oncology centre, which is to be abandoned when a new super hospital is completed.

"It has all the equipment," Woo said of the centre, where patients now receive chemotherapy infusions.

O'Brien said the city will not comment on opposition to the site's location "out of respect for the public consultation process."

Cultural appropriation?

Lepage is already embroiled in two cases of alleged cultural appropriation

Only two of the six-singer cast of his SLĀV, commemorating the music of black American slaves, are black.

There are no Indigenous actors, as well, in the Paris performance of Lepage's Kanata, about Indigenous people.

He did not respond to a request for comments on the real-life destiny of his fictional parking lot.

Lepage did, however, hold a news conference in 2007 to mark the 20th anniversary of The Dragons Trilogy in the Wok 'n Roll, recalled Michel Parent, a local historian, whose area of interest is Quebec City's Chinese community.

​The play "had a big impact on the thinking of people in Quebec City," Parent said, adding that Lepage has referred to the restaurant as "the soul of the Chinese community."​

Parent calls Labeaume's decision to take back the parking lot a "cheap shot," suggesting instead that the city could have sold the land to the Wok 'n Roll.

Wok 'n Roll, the last Chinese restaurant in what used to be Quebec City's Chinatown. (Kevin Dougherty/CBC)

Woo opposes the supervised injection site, fearing it will attract drug users and organized crime to the neighbourhood, and will leave customers and tenants upstairs with no parking space.

He also notes that a street named for Xi'an, a Chinese city with 13 million people that is twinned with Quebec City, with a regional population of 800,000, is a nondescript back alley.

"It's an insult to the Chinese community," Parent said.

It's part of a pattern by the city officials, he said, in neglecting Quebec City's Chinese heritage.

A house nearby at 617 St-Vallier St. East, that once belonged to the Woo family, was a cultural centre for the Chinese community, and the local headquarters of the Kuomintang, Chinese Nationalist Party.

But there is no commemorative plaque, Parent noted. Parent said locating the supervised injection site in the Wok 'n Roll's backyard is "sad news."

"It will be very difficult for the Wok 'n Roll to survive," Parent said.