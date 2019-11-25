High school students protest after boy suspended for wearing makeup at school

A group of students at a high school in Montreal's Mile End neighbourhood arrived at school wearing heavy makeup on Monday, protesting against the suspension of a fellow student for wearing makeup last week.

Students are upset that one of their classmates, a teenage boy, was suspended from Robert Gravel High School, a school that specializes in theatre education, for his makeup.

Following his removal from school, the boy is being taught from a local YMCA.

The school does not explicitly address makeup in its code of conduct, but the principal says boys and girls are allowed to wear "light" makeup, and that excessive makeup was one of several behavioural issues from the boy in question.

"We're protesting for his right, but [also] the right of everybody," said Simone Laforme, a secondary five student who took part in the protest.

"If an authority tells you what you are — because that's who he is — it's fundamentally wrong, I don't think it's good for his development."

Friends of the boy say he is known for expressing himself through makeup.

"He likes to wear makeup. It is a form of art for him," said student Léo Nault.

Tim Rideout, a parent of a student who attends the school, said when the boy was told to wash his face, he pointed out that the school's code of conduct does not have any guidelines on wearing makeup.

"The administration allegedly responded: 'Not all rules can be written down,'" said Rideout, who heard about the incident from his daughter.

Secondary five student Beatrice Dionne-Bourgeois says she believes it is "very important" to support the student who was suspended. (Lauren McCallum/CBC)

'We're not at a masquerade'

The school's principal, Mathieu Lachance, said school staff made the decision to remove the boy from classes because of a variety of behavioural issues, including the makeup.

He justified the decision to remove him from school because his makeup was an "eccentric" behaviour — and the code of conduct does not allow eccentric behaviours.

"Our job is to create limits, and then make sure those limits are respected," said Lachance.

He said both girls and boys are allowed to wear "light" makeup, but this boy's makeup was excessive.

"We're not at a masquerade."

He said the protesting students will not be allowed to attend classes until they remove their makeup.