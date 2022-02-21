Montreal mourns 'cycling pioneer' who pushed for bike paths in a time when there were none

The Montreal cyclist community is mourning the loss of Robert "Bicycle Bob" Silverman. He died at the age of 88 on Sunday after a life dedicated to making the world a safer place for those who chose pedal power over gasoline.

Silverman, known for his poetry, satire and dramatic flair, is credited for playing a key role in ensuring Montreal became the bicycle-friendly city it is today.

In a tweet Sunday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said her thoughts are with Silverman's family and loved ones.

"Robert Silverman was a cycling pioneer in Montreal. An early activist, he helped make cycling safer and promote active mobility. We owe him a lot," she said.

Silverman died of natural causes at the Pavillon Philippe-Lapointe, a long-term care home in Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, Que., about 100 kilometres north of Montreal. He is survived by his sister, Rona Klein, and several nieces and nephews.

Silverman was born on Nov. 30, 1933. He co-founded Le Monde à Bicyclette in 1975, and a year later, he was part of a group of advocates who organized the first "die-in" in an effort to draw attention to the number of cyclists and pedestrians killed every year by vehicles in Montreal.

SIlverman was known for pulling publicity stunts to get his cause in the spotlight, doing things such as painting bike lanes himself or organizing a mass influx of bicycles into the Metro at a time when they were forbidden there.

Robert Silverman recites bicycle poetry in 1990

Global push for change

NDG Coun. Peter McQueen, long-time cyclist advocate, worked closely with Silverman for about a decade through Le Monde à Bicyclette in the 1980s and 90s.

They travelled together, meeting with cyclist groups and advocating for bike infrastructure in places like Boston, Toronto and even Vietnam.

When Le Monde à Bicyclette was founded, nobody was talking about bike paths, McQueen said.

Robert 'Bicycle Bob' Silverman was interviewed by Radio-Canada in 1975 about his efforts to create infrastructure for cycling in Montreal. (Radio-Canada)

"They pushed for those kinds of key improvements that would widen the opportunities for cyclists," said McQueen.

Today, Montreal touts a network of bike lanes and paths covering 889 kilometres.

"I'm sure Bob is up in heaven, demanding better bicycle paths," McQueen said.

Bike goes from 'toy' to transportation

Jacques Desjardin remembers getting a call from Silverman in 1975 about forming a cyclist advocacy group that would use satire, comedy and other performance arts to capture the attention of the population.

Desjardin, who was a founding member of Le Monde à Bicyclette, said Silverman was a charismatic non-conformist who thought outside the box. Desjardin was considerably younger than Silverman when they joined forces, he said, and Silverman already had plenty of experience in political activism on a global scale.

At the time, there was no way to bike to the South Shore and, Desjardin recounted, Silverman once dressed up like Moses and vowed to part the St. Lawrence River so cyclists could pedal their way back and forth between Longueuil and Montreal.

Le Monde à Bicyclette was active until 1999. Nowadays, Encore du Monde à Bicyclette, founded in 2014, is carrying on the message.

Jean-François Rheault, head of Vélo Québec, said Silverman and his group sent a strong message that bicycle infrastructure was important in a time "when the bicycle was considered a toy."

Silverman delivered that message through theatre and poetry to help people understand the importance of cycling, he said.

"Changes take time, but it's clear the message that they carried at the time made the difference," Rheault said.