Education minister apologizes to McGill philosopher after acting on incorrect information in newspaper column

Quebec's education minister apologized Friday to prominent McGill academic Daniel Weinstock for withdrawing his invitation to a public forum on the basis of incorrect allegations made in the Journal de Montréal.

Weinstock, a law professor and philosopher, told CBC's Daybreak that Education Minister Jean-François Roberge contacted him in the morning.

"The minister called essentially to apologize to say that they had acted rashly in acting within minutes, really, or within an hour on the information that was contained — or the false information that was contained — in a column written by a well-known polemicist here in Quebec, Richard Martineau," Weinstock said.

The Quebec government withdrew Weinstock's invitation to take part in the forum — addressing the future of a religious and ethics course taught in the province's schools — shortly after the publication of Martineau's column, which accused the philosopher of advocating symbolic circumcisions on young girls.

Weinstock asked the minister if this apology would have an impact on his participation in the forum, which is taking place Friday, but he said Roberge was evasive.

"He said that of course I was welcome to attend but that for the time being, the presentation that I was supposed to make was still not going to happen," Weinstock said.

Weinstock had been invited give the opening address at the event.

On Friday, Journal de Montréal columnist Richard Martineau clarified statements he made in his column about Weinstock. (David Champagne/Radio-Canada)

Later Friday, hours after Roberge spoke with Weinstock, Premier François Legault told reporters the government was sticking to their decision to withdraw his invitation to present at the forum.

"We studied what he said and we think it's not a good idea to have him," Legault said.

The education minister told Weinstock that while the allegations were inaccurate, the government didn't want the controversy surrounding him to cloud the work of the forum.

"Forgetting to mention that the controversy was created by them out of whole cloth," Weinstock added. "The fact that the government decided within an hour to base their decision about who to have speak on that turned it into a huge controversy.

"So there's something a bit paradoxical about saying 'we've created this controversy out of our own error, but now given the fact that there's a controversy, we think that you better not speak.'"

Weinstock said the government's plans for reforming the ethics and religious education course have likely been made already, despite holding a forum within the education milieu. But he believes it's important to stand up in disagreement to what would change the way students are introduced to religious cultures and "understand some of the debates and struggles that we have in Quebec society."

Capitalizing on the controversy

As for attending the forum today, Weinstock says he hasn't decided yet. "The fact is that if I do show up I am no longer in control of what happens."

But he said even if he doesn't attend, he would take advantage of the spotlight that has now been shone on the forum to speak elsewhere.

"The social debate goes on, and if anything, this emboldens me to find other forums in which to make it clear that what's going on is a problematic direction for Quebec society," he said. "And the way in which it's been done — basically policy being made on the basis of opinion pieces by polemicists in the Journal de Montréal is really just not a good way to govern."

Richard Martineau admitted in Friday's Journal de Montréal to attributing claims to Weinstock that he in fact did not hold.

But Weinstock takes greater issue with the government's reaction.

"I am concerned that the government, which basically signed on to Martineau's claims by making a decision half an hour after his column was published, and on the sole basis of that column, that they set the record straight."

Weinstock was assured by Roberge that it would be done sometime Friday.