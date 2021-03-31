The province's education minister says there is no grey area when it comes to school attendance, and all students are obligated to show up to school every day, regardless of any directive to the contrary issued by their school boards.

As of Monday, students in Grades 9,10 and 11 in red zones were required to return to classrooms full-time, after months of alternating between going to class and learning from home.

But several English school boards are not following the government's instructions.

"They will have to come back to school everyday," Education Minister Jean-François Roberge said Wednesday. "This is, in fact, mandatory. It doesn't depend on the school boards, or the service centres or private schools. Each kid has the right to go to school everyday."

In a statement earlier this week, the Sir Wilfrid Laurier School Board announced it would preserve the hybrid learning model "until further notice", citing concerns about Health Minister Christian Dubé's claim the province had entered a third wave of COVID-19.

So far, the English Montreal School Board has only brought back Grade 9 students. The board says it is working on a plan to have the other students in classrooms full-time, while taking "into consideration the specificities of each school."

Grade 9 students at the Lester B. Pearson School Board are also back to full-time, in-person classes. With PED days and the Easter holiday coming up, it decided to bring back Grade 10 and 11 students starting next Wednesday.

Roberge sent a letter to the boards on Tuesday, reiterating they must follow the government's decree and have all students learning in class every day of the week.