Quebec City woman robbed outside bank, forced to drive assailant to Sherbrooke

A 19-year-old woman was robbed in the parking lot of a Quebec City bank and forced to drive the culprit to Sherbrooke under threat of violence last Saturday night.

Police located the man, also 19, and arrested him overnight Wednesday.

He appeared in court Thursday in Quebec City to face charges including kidnapping, confinement, theft and using an imitation firearm in the commission of an offence.

Police say after exiting the bank, the woman returned to her vehicle only to find a masked man waiting for her in the backseat.

Armed with what appeared to be a handgun, the man demanded the victim's bank card and pin number and tied her up while he went to make a withdrawal from her account.

He then insisted that she drive him to Sherbrooke, where he fled.

The woman was shaken by the incident but not injured. The suspect is expected to be back in court Friday.

With files from Radio-Canada.