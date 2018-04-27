Here's what you need to know about Montreal roadwork this long weekend

In addition to staying out of flood-prone areas this long weekend, Montrealers will also have to contend with closures due to construction on various roadways.

It will be especially worth avoiding the area around the Turcot Interchange.

Here's what's happening (or not happening, if you're planning on driving):

The Ville-Marie expressway (Highway 720) westbound will be closed from the Ville-Marie tunnel to the Turcot Interchange until Monday at 5 a.m.



Highway 15 South (the Décarie expressway) between the Turcot Interchange and Atwater Avenue will only have one of two lanes open during the day and will be completely closed overnight until 5 a.m. Tuesday.



Notre-Dame Street will be completely closed between Carillon Avenue and Monk Boulevard from Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.



On the Jacques-Cartier Bridge, there will be only one lane available in each direction starting Saturday at 11 p.m. until midnight Monday, with periodic closures of the bike path.



The Décarie South/Highway 20 East exit to Highway 15 South and the Highway 20 East exit to the northbound Décarie will be closed from Friday night to Monday at 5 a.m.



One of two lanes will be closed on the 20 East ramp to the Ville-Marie expressway east until Sunday at 8 a.m.

It's worth checking public transit schedules, given that the Metro and buses will be running on a holiday or weekend schedule depending on the day.

Furthermore, some commuter trains have been cancelled completely or the lines shortened for the long weekend.