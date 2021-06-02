Roadwork season is here, and you might want to consider taking public transit again

Roadwork season is upon us, and people in the Montreal area might want to ditch their vehicles and get reacquainted with public transit again.

In the last 15 months, people have had few reasons to leave their homes, making it easier for drivers to go from Point A to Point B.

But things will likely get hectic on the roads this summer.

The province's Transport Ministry and the city are planning close to 50 work sites on highways, boulevards and streets, and they're imploring commuters to use public transit again. Ridership has dropped significantly during the pandemic.

The upcoming work sites include Highways 40 and 13, the Bonaventure Expressway, the Ville-Marie tunnel, the new Turcot Interchange and the $1.1-billion project to upgrade the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel-bridge, which is expected to last until 2025.

This summer, orange cones will be the norm on streets, boulevards and highways in around Montreal. (Ivanoh Demers/Radio-Canada)

Major disruption as early as this month

To start, the work in and around the tunnel linking Montreal to the South Shore will mainly be to set up mitigation measures like reserved lanes for buses and carpooling.

But according to Transport Ministry spokesperson, Sarah Bensadoun, that work will have "major repercussions."

At times, the tunnel will be completely closed shut down in one direction or the other. On the last two weekends of the month, only lane in each direction will be open.

The City of Montreal says it is planning to limit construction work on 50 important arteries, such as René-Lévesque Boulevard as well Papineau and Sherbrooke Streets, to help the flow of traffic.

Here is the full list of the planned work sites.

