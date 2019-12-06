Skip to Main Content
Road signaller dies after being hit by car south of Montreal
The collision happened Thursday morning about 60 kilometres south of Montreal. The car was driven by an 85-year-old-man. The victim, a 54-year-old woman from Beloeil, died in a hospital a few hours later.

Workplace health and safety board investigating

The collision happened at 11 a.m. in Saint-Paul-de-l'Île-aux-Noix, around 60 kilometres south of Montreal. (Radio-Canada)

A road signaller working on a highway south of Montreal died Thursday afternoon after she was struck by a car.

The collision happened around 11 a.m. on Highway 223 in Saint-Paul-de-l'Île-aux-Noix, about 60 kilometres south of Montreal. The car was driven by an 85-year-old-man.

The victim was a 54-year-old woman from Beloeil. Authorities say she was transported to hospital with severe injuries, but died a few hours later.

The province's workplace health and safety board, known by its French acronym CNESST, is looking into the collision.

