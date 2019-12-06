Road signaller dies after being hit by car south of Montreal

A road signaller working on a highway south of Montreal died Thursday afternoon after she was struck by a car.

The collision happened around 11 a.m. on Highway 223 in Saint-Paul-de-l'Île-aux-Noix, about 60 kilometres south of Montreal. The car was driven by an 85-year-old-man.

The victim was a 54-year-old woman from Beloeil. Authorities say she was transported to hospital with severe injuries, but died a few hours later.

The province's workplace health and safety board, known by its French acronym CNESST, is looking into the collision.