2 arrested after apparent road rage incident in Saint-Eustache causes serious injuries
Two occupants of 3-wheeled motorcycle intentionally struck by pickup truck, police say
Quebec provincial police say two people were seriously injured after a pickup truck driver deliberately struck a three-wheeled motorcycle in Saint-Eustache, Que., northwest of Montreal, Sunday morning.
Police say the incident, which took place around 8:30 a.m., appears to be a case of road rage.
Police spokesperson Sgt. Eric Cadotte says the driver of the pickup truck, a 26-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous driving causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.
He says the vehicle is being considered a weapon.
Police say the two victims have been taken to hospital, but their lives are not in danger.
A second driver was arrested for dangerous driving after hitting a car while trying to avoid the first collision.
The two arrested men were going to the same place together, according to police.
With files from The Canadian Press