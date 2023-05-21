2 arrested after apparent road rage incident in Saint-Eustache causes serious injuries

Quebec provincial police say two people were seriously injured after a pickup truck driver deliberately struck a three-wheeled motorcycle in Saint-Eustache, Que., northwest of Montreal, Sunday morning.

Police say the incident, which took place around 8:30 a.m., appears to be a case of road rage.

Police spokesperson Sgt. Eric Cadotte says the driver of the pickup truck, a 26-year-old man, was arrested for dangerous driving causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

He says the vehicle is being considered a weapon.

Police say the two victims have been taken to hospital, but their lives are not in danger.

A second driver was arrested for dangerous driving after hitting a car while trying to avoid the first collision.

The two arrested men were going to the same place together, according to police.