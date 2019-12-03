Police examine video footage after apparent road-rage shooting on Montreal's Highway 40

Montreal police returned to the scene today of an apparent road-rage incident that ended in gun fire yesterday afternoon.

A 23-year-old man was shot by the driver of another vehicle on the Highway 40 service road near Langelier Boulevard at about 1:30 p.m.

Police say the victim was driving a van and then suddenly slowed down. That's when the driver of another vehicle pulled up beside him, opened fire and took off.

The shooter remains at large.

Police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils said officers are still examining the scene and seeking video footage.

"Today, the investigators will go visit the businesses that were closed yesterday after the event to have access to their video footage, so maybe they will be able to see a plate number on the suspected vehicle and it could help us to understand also the sequence of the events," she said.

The victim, whom police met with last night, suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

The victim's employer, Monsieur Livre-Tout, confirmed he was working as a delivery driver for the company when he was shot.

Police are still treating the shooting as a case of road rage. The suspect's vehicle was a white, four-door car, police say.