Man shot in apparent road-rage incident on Montreal's Highway 40, police say

Montreal police say a man was injured by gunfire in what appears to be a road-rage incident on a stretch of Highway 40's service road in St. Leonard.

After a conflict erupted between two motorists, one drove parallel to the victim's moving vehicle and opened fire, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Caroline Chèvrefils.

The shooting occurred at about 1:40 p.m. just before the eastbound exit for Langelier Boulevard.

Police say the victim, who was driving a delivery van, had at least one upper-body injury and was conscious when transported to Sacré-Coeur Hospital.

His injuries are not life threatening, Chèvrefils said.

There is no description of a suspect available at this time, but police will be reviewing the traffic surveillance cameras as well as the security cameras of nearby businesses as they investigate the shooting, Radio-Canada reports.

A section of Highway 40's service road is closed between Lacordaire Boulevard and the Langelier exit on Highway 40 as police have cordoned off the area.

Eastbound traffic has been reduced to a crawl on Highway 40 eastbound, though it remains open in both directions.