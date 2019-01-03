Fewer fatal collisions on Sûreté du Québec territory last year

There were fewer deaths on Quebec's roads last year, according to a new report by the provincial police force.

On the territory served by the Sûreté du Québec, there were 235 fatal collisions in 2018, down from 243 a year earlier.

According to provisional data from its 2018 road safety report, 253 people died in those collisions last year. That's down from 268 in 2017.

Speeding remains the number one cause of a fatal collision in the province, with the SQ estimating it was the probable cause of about a third of collisions last year.

Distracted driving is the second most common cause of fatal collisions according to the provincial police force, with 11 per cent of those collisions involving distracted driving.

The third most common cause of a fatal collision was driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, which was the probable cause of eight per cent of the collisions.

While fewer people died compared to the previous year, the number of dead who were not wearing seatbelts increased.

Forty-five victims were not wearing seatbelts last year, compared to 23 in 2017.

The force says most fatal collisions happen during the day, and that Friday is the deadliest day on Quebec's roads.

While the drop in overall deaths was less than eight per cent from 2017 to 2018, the number of Quebecers ages 16 to 24 killed in collisions dropped by 32 per cent.

Thirty-nine were killed last year, down from 57 a year earlier.