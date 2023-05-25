Montreal drivers heading downtown this weekend will need some patience

Drivers in the Montreal area may be in for a more difficult commute in and around the downtown core this weekend because of major repairs that require several road arteries in the city to be closed. Here's what you need to know before you head out.

Route 136

Each lane on Route 136 will be closed in both directions. The Quebec Transport Ministry said the closure is needed to install a steel structure in the central part of the St-Laurent Boulevard overpass.

The westbound lanes will be completely closed between Panet Street and the entrance from Lucien L'Allier Street between Friday at 11 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m. Traffic will be diverted to Viger Avenue and Saint-Antoine Street.

On the eastbound side, lanes will be completely closed between the exit that leads to the Victoria Bridge, Robert-Bourassa Boulevard and de la Montagne Street and the entrance from Atataken Street. This closure will last from Friday at 11:30 p.m to Monday at 5 a.m.

For the eastbound lanes, traffic will be diverted to Saint-Jacques and Saint-Antoine streets.

Access ramps leading to these areas will be blocked off 30 minutes before the closures.

Drivers using Highway 20 to head downtown will be diverted to Highway 15 South and Highway 10. People heading downtown through Highway 15 North will be directed towards Highways 20 and 10, as well as Highway 15 South and the Angrignon interchange.

For people living in Montreal's West Island, a section of Highway 40 eastbound will be closed between Morgan Boulevard in Baie-D'Urfé and Saint-Charles Boulevard in Kirkland from Saturday until December.