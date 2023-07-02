2 missing after landslide in Rivière-Éternité, Que.

Authorities have resumed the search for two people who were swept away yesterday by a landslide in Rivière-Éternité, about 260 kilometres northeast of Quebec City.

Rivière-Éternité declared a state of emergency Saturday. Environment Canada estimates that 75 to 100 millimetres of rain fell at the time.

Intense downpour caused a landslide around 1:30 p.m. on Notre-Dame Street, which leads to the Fjord-du-Saguenay National Park.

A tornado warning had also been issued for the Fjord-du-Saguenay sector.

The water supply for part of Principale Street has been suspended.

Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Hugues Beaulieu said Saturday evening the missing people were trying to clear the road of debris left by the storm.

Transport Minister Geneviève Guilbault tweeted Sunday that the ministry would send a geotechnical team to support the municipality and join crews that are repairing Road 170, which she said could require a few days.

Ambulances, firefighters and police are taking part in the search. The Sûreté du Québec helicopter also arrived on the scene Saturday evening.

One person was rescued yesterday and taken to hospital in critical condition.

The Sûreté du Québec and the mayor of the municipality, Rémi Gagné, are expected to provide an update on the situation Sunday.

The storm caused widespread damage in the municipality, including piercing several sections of Route 170, which is now closed in both directions, Beaulieu added.

Earlier, authorities said three vehicles had been swept away, in the heart of the municipality, after a landslide took place on Route 170, which becomes Principale Street.

Two vehicles were found on the edge of the road. Authorities are trying to determine if a third vehicle in the area could have been swept away.

Shelter available in Saguenay

On Saturday, Andrée Laforest, the minister responsible for the region, asked some 400 citizens to leave the area and spend the night in neighbouring municipalities of Anse St-Jean and St-Félix d'Otis.

A shelter will be opened in Saguenay to accommodate citizens who leave Rivière-Éternité. The city said it had received a request from the Public Security Ministry to accommodate 250 people.

The location of the accommodation centre, the number of people expected and the time of their arrival are not yet known, the municipality said in a statement issued early Saturday evening.

Residences had already been evacuated in Rivière-Éternité in the afternoon following the collapse of the road.

Motorists from Saguenay travelling in the direction of the Saint-Siméon sector must take Route 381, toward Charlevoix.