Searchers discover bodies of father, young daughter in the Rivière Rouge

Quebec provincial police confirm that the bodies of a four-year-old girl and her father were pulled from the Rivière Rouge near La Conception, Que., on Friday afternoon.

Sûreté du Québec Sgt. Éloïse Cossette says the two had been out swimming Friday morning when they ran into trouble in the water in the community in the Laurentian region.

The girl's body was pulled from the water around noon, and she was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Search teams on the ground, water and in the air searched the area for the father Friday afternoon.

His body was found around 3 p.m. and taken to hospital. Police would not officially confirm his death.

Police are investigating what led to the incident.