Search continues for Montreal man who went missing in the Rivière Rouge
The SQ plans to limit search to foot, boat and air Wednesday after SQ divers didn't locate the man Tuesday
The search continues today for a 20-year-old Montreal man who disappeared while swimming in the Rivière Rouge with friends Monday afternoon.
Police told CBC News Wednesday morning that the search would not involve divers, but would be limited to air, boat and foot with both police and firefighters involved.
The young men were swimming not far from the Rapides des Pères, an area known for white water rafting.
The missing man's friends made it to shore at around 3 p.m. Monday, notified authorities and the search began that afternoon, with firefighters out in boats, police officers walking the banks and Sûreté du Québec searching by helicopter.
On Tuesday, an SQ team of divers was called in to search the river's depths, but there was no sign of the man.
With files from Lauren McCallum