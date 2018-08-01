Search continues for Montreal man who went missing in the Rivière Rouge

The search continues today for a 20-year-old Montreal man who disappeared while swimming in the Rivière Rouge with friends Monday afternoon.

The man was swimming with three friends near the Route 364 bridge in in Huberdeau, Que., just south of Mont-Tremblant, when he disappeared.

Police told CBC News Wednesday morning that the search would not involve divers, but would be limited to air, boat and foot with both police and firefighters involved.

The young men were swimming not far from the Rapides des Pères, an area known for white water rafting.

This particular area of Rivière Rouge, near the Route 364 bridge, is known for its rapids and several "no swimming" signs are in place. (Karine Bastien/Radio-Canada)

The missing man's friends made it to shore at around 3 p.m. Monday, notified authorities and the search began that afternoon, with firefighters out in boats, police officers walking the banks and Sûreté du Québec searching by helicopter.

On Tuesday, an SQ team of divers was called in to search the river's depths, but there was no sign of the man.