Montreal police arrest 4th suspect in triple homicide in Rivière-des-Prairies

Montreal police say they have arrested a fourth suspect in relation to a shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies in August that left three people dead and two injured.

The shooting shocked the neighbourhood and increased pressure on city hall to do something about gun violence.

The Service de Police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) released a statement today saying the suspect is 21 and was arrested at Bordeaux jail, where he was already detained.

In October, the SPVM arrested three other men, all in their twenties in connection with the shooting.