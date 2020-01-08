Rivière-des-Prairies—Pointe-aux-Trembles issues boil water advisory

The east-end Montreal borough of Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles says residents of certain sectors should boil tap water for at least one minute before ingesting it.

Borough authorities detected a drop in water pressure at around 10 a.m. Wednesday, alerting it to a problem which crews are now working to fix.

The boil water advisory was issued as a preventative measure, the city said in a tweet. The quality of water is now being tested.

Residents in the affected sectors are encouraged to boil water before:

Drinking it.

Making ice cubes.

Preparing bottles or baby food.

Preparing foods that do not require prolonged cooking.

Brushing teeth or rinsing mouth.

Washing fruits and vegetables before consuming uncooked.

Schools, businesses and other institutions are encouraged to turn off water fountains and tell everyone about the advisory.

Montreal say people living in area marked in blue are affected by the boil water advisory. (City of Montreal)

However, the city says hot water can still be used for washing dishes and does not need to be boiled first. Residents should ensure the dishes are well-dried before using them.

Washing clothes and bathing is acceptable, as well, the city says, but people should make sure their children do not swallow water while bathing.

A notice will be issued when the advisory is lifted.