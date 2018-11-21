Cyberbullying investigation launched at Riverdale High School

Lester B. Pearson school board has opened an investigation after students at Riverdale High School in Pierrefonds reported an anonymous Instagram account was being used to post inappropriate comments about kids at the school.

Spokesperson Jim Hendry said Wednesday the board has taken steps to deal with the situation.

The Lester B. Pearson School Board is asking any child with information to speak to an adult they trust at the school. (CBC)

"We have reported the account to Instagram, contacted the police and will remain in contact with the police department until the issue is resolved," he said in an email.

"In no way do we condone the use of social media in this manner and will work diligently to bring this situation to a close as quickly as possible."

Hendry said the school board is asking any child with information to speak to an adult they trust at the school.

He also said the school has student support professionals available to help any student affected.

Montreal police declined to comment.