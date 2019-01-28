Pierrefond's Riverdale High to become part of French-language school board

Anglophone students at a Pierrefonds high school will transfer schools in September to accommodate an overflow of one of Montreal's French-language school boards.

In July, Riverdale High School will become part of the French-language Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys (CSMB).

That means the students currently enrolled at the school, which is part of the Lester B. Pearson School Board, will be transferred elsewhere.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge will make the announcement Monday morning in Quebec City.

A spokesperson for Roberge's office confirmed the minister intends to use section 477.1.1 of the Education Act to "accelerate the transfer" of this school to the CSMB.

Just last week, 200 students from the CSMB started attending the school as part of

Riverdale posted on its Facebook page Jan. 18, saying that teachers from the Marguerite-Bourgeoys school board had started working there a couple days earlier.

More to come.