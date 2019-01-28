Pierrefond's Riverdale High to become part of French-language school board

Skip to Main Content
Anglophone students at a Pierrefonds high school will reportedly be forced to transfer schools in September to accommodate an overflow of the Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys (CSMB).

Quebec Solidaire member of the National Assembly Jean-Francois Roberge responds to reporters questions over the government's habit of artificially boosting grades to allow students to pass, Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at the legislature in Quebec City. (Jacques Boissinot/Canadian Press)

Anglophone students at a Pierrefonds high school will transfer schools in September to accommodate an overflow of one of Montreal's French-language school boards.

In July, Riverdale High School will become part of the French-language Commission scolaire Marguerite-Bourgeoys (CSMB).

That means the students currently enrolled at the school, which is part of the Lester B. Pearson School Board, will be transferred elsewhere.

Education Minister Jean-François Roberge will make the announcement Monday morning in Quebec City.

A spokesperson for Roberge's office confirmed the minister intends to use section 477.1.1 of the Education Act to "accelerate the transfer" of this school to the CSMB. 

Just last week, 200 students from the CSMB started attending the school as part of 

Riverdale posted on its Facebook page Jan. 18, saying that teachers from the Marguerite-Bourgeoys school board had started working there a couple days earlier.

More to come. 

With files from Jay Turnbull

