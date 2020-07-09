Montrealer Rita Baga makes a splash on Canada's Drag Race

Montreal drag queen Rita Baga has emerged as one to watch on the Canadian spinoff of RuPaul's Drag Race, after taking home the very first win on episode one of the series.

The show, which sees drag queens compete in singing, dancing, comedy and design challenges, will eventually crown a winner who will take home $100,000 and the title of Canada's first drag superstar.

For Baga, who has been performing in Montreal for the past 13 years, it's a dream come true.

"It's been only one episode and my life has been changing, its really something," she said. "I was really proud of that moment and at the same time I was nervous."

Baga watched the first episode of the show, which aired July 2, at home in Montreal while being inundated with messages of support.

"I received so much messages and actual footage from the bars that were doing viewing parties in Montreal and I got like overwhelmed and I started to cry and I was so proud," she said.

Rita Baga, centre, is one of two queens from Montreal taking part in the competition show. (Canada's Drag Race/Bell)

"At Cabaret Mado, where I worked since 2007, apparently it was like wining the national Stanley Cup — people were screaming … everybody was proud of me."

In the show's very first design challenge, Baga brought the Quebecois spirit to the stage with a design inspired by the province's frigid winters.

Baga is one of two contestants hailing from Montreal on the show, while most of the other drag queens come from Ontario. She said the pressure is on to represent what the city has to offer.

"It gives us a good drive in general, we want people to be proud of what we're doing and we want to make sure we represent the type of drag that we do in Montreal."