Officer who fatally shot Lac-Brome teenager won't be charged

Crown prosecutors have announced they will not press charges against a provincial police officer who shot and killed a Lac-Brome teenager last year.

Riley Fairholm was 17 and struggling with depression when he was fatally shot in July 2018.

Prosecutors concluded that the officer's response constituted a reasonable use of force, given the circumstances.

Quebec's police watchdog investigated the shooting and submitted a report to prosecutors in May.

Quebec's Director of Penal and Criminal Prosecutions (DPCP) divulged some of the findings in a statement on Monday.

It says someone called police after seeing Fairholm, who was armed with a gun, walking down Highway 104 in the early hours of July 25, 2018. Tracy Wing, Fairholm's mother, said he was holding a BB gun.

Six Sûreté du Québec officers showed up at the scene and tried to negotiate with him, but he refused to drop the gun.

Fairholm told the officers he'd been planning his actions for five years and began waving the gun around, eventually pointing it in the direction of the police.

That's when one of the officers fired, killing Fairholm.

The statement says Fairholm was the one who placed the initial call to police.

In August, Quebec's police ethics commission ordered an investigation into the circumstances that led to Fairholm's death, a process his mother welcomed at the time.