City of Montreal to exercise right of first refusal to turn properties for sale into social housing

The City of Montreal says it will start exercising its right of first refusal to acquire properties to build social and affordable housing, in an attempt to alleviate rising rental costs.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said Monday the city is targeting 300 properties in boroughs that have been identified as areas with the most acute rental housing shortage: Côte-des-Neiges–Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Plateau–Mont-Royal, Sud-Ouest, Verdun, Ville-Marie and Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension.

"The housing needs in Montreal are great. We're well aware of that, and we're looking for solutions," Plante told reporters.

Plante said the city will have 60 days after a property is put up for sale to send a letter to the landowner expressing its interest in purchasing that property at market value. The mayor stressed that exercising the right of first refusal is not the same as expropriation, as it only applies to properties already on the market.

Plante said the city has studied the 300 properties identified as those which would be a good fit for social housing.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante said the city has targeted 300 properties which it's identified as those which would be a good fit for social housing. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

She singled out, for example, properties close to the new Université de Montréal campus in Outremont, in Parc-Extension. Tenants' rights activists in that traditionally low-rent neighbourhood have said the high-tech campus is driving up rents and pushing out people living on limited incomes.

The city acquired the pre-emptive right to acquire property in 2016, in a landmark piece of legislation dubbed Réflexe Montréal, which was aimed at giving the city more powers over its own economic and social development and urban planning.

Since then, the city has exercised that right to buy land to turn into large parks, but this is the first time it will be using its powers to buy land for social housing, as part of the Projet Montréal administration's plan to build 12,000 new social and affordable housing units by 2021.