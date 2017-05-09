Rigaud residents told to evacuate now, as flooding could be more severe than in 2017

The City of Rigaud, near the Quebec-Ontario border, is telling residents to pack up and leave their homes over the next 24 hours, as Thursday and Friday will bring heavy rains, and the resulting floods could be worse than in the spring of 2017.

Marie Andrée Gagnon, a spokesperson for the municipality on the Ottawa River, west of Montreal, said flooding will crescendo over the next four days and will worsen quickly once it starts.

"Almost all the houses that are near the water will be flooded or will have water [damage]," Gagnon said.

Environment Canada says 25 to 50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in the region over Thursday and Friday, and the still-frozen ground has a limited ability to absorb it. More rain is forecast for the weekend.

Pointe-Fortune also to be hard hit

When flooding hit the area in 2017, some 441 families were advised to leave their homes, but about 40 per cent decided to ignore the order.

The municipality of about 7,600 and the neighbouring municipality of Pointe-Fortune have both launched emergency measures, although the evacuation advisory is not mandatory.

"If possible, go stay with friends or family. Buy food and supplies," Gagnon recommended.

Residents are also being advised to take items off the floors of the ground level of their homes and garages, in anticipation of water seeping in.