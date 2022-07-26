Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Quebec climber Richard Cartier dies while climbing K2, world's 2nd highest peak

Cartier, who was a physician, was an experienced climber. His body, and that of another climber from his party, was found near a basecamp.

Body of hikers found near base camp

The Canadian Press ·
A sharp peaked mountain covered in snow.
K2 is the second-highest mountain in the world and considered an extremely difficult climb. (Patrick Poendl/iStock)

Richard Cartier, an experienced climber in his 60s from Saint-Jérôme, north of Montreal, died climbing the 8,611-metre high mountain located in Pakistan.

The discovery of Cartier, a physician, and fellow climber and teammate Australian Matt Eakin was first reported by the Himalayan Times website today, and Cartier's family confirmed his death on Facebook.

The pair died during their descent.

Five men on a rocky landscape sitting in plastic chairs.
Quebec mountaineer Dr. Richard Cartier, on the far right, seen with fellow climbers on K2. (Justin Dubé-Fahmy/Facebook)

Cartier's expedition was being documented on social media by another Quebec mountaineer, Justin Dubé-Fahmy, with a final entry dated last Thursday.

The post recounted how the trio had reached Camp 4, at 7,600 metres, and were heading back to base camp the following day, that it was getting cold and they were tired after two big days.

