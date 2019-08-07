Two people arrested after data breach of 23,000 Revenu Québec employees

Two people have been arrested after a data breach at Quebec's tax collection agency, affecting 23,000 past and present employees at Revenu Québec.

The agency said in a statement Wednesday an employee who had access to the data as a part of his job transferred the information outside the organization.

The agency also said that an internal investigation showed the data wasn't used for malicious purposes or sold to third parties.

Following an investigation launched last month, the Sûreté du Québec arrested two people, a 39-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man, both from Quebec.

In the majority of cases, only the name and social insurance number were compromised. In others, the date of birth and salary were also compromised.

Personal information contained in the tax records of Quebec citizens were not affected, Revenu Québec said in a stament.

Revenu Québec also added that those affected by this breach will be contacted in the following days, and that they are looking into protective measures for them.

Finance Minister Eric Girard, who is responsible for Revenu Québec, called the data breach "very worrying."

Girard said in a statement he is following developments closely and is in constant communication with the agency.