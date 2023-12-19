My 'Uncle Rev' dedicated his life to serve Montreal's Black community

Andrea Este is featured in the series Black Life: Untold Stories , now streaming on CBC Gem.

Montreal's Union United Church has been at the centre of my family for decades. Several significant events in my life have taken place here. It has been a place where we have mourned the passing of our loved ones and a place where we have celebrated joyous occasions. The memories created and shared here will live on forever.

When I entered the building last year for its 125th-anniversary celebration, as I had done so many times before, it struck me how special this place was to Montreal's entire anglophone Black community, past and present.

As I walked through the hallway, I passed by pictures that have been on the walls for years. A familiar face appears in most of them: my great-uncle Rev. Charles Humphrey Este, or as we used to call him, Uncle Rev.

I marvelled at how many years he dedicated his life to the church and to serving the community. Not enough is known of him or what he accomplished, how instrumental he truly was in the betterment of the Black community. As I sat next to my cousin Tamara, we were about to discover just how much he touched the lives of the people who knew him.

As I listened to the many stories about the church and its accomplishments, I connected with older members who either had personal interactions with my great-uncle or were familiar with their parents' recollections of him. They described him as a kind, warm and generous man who was always present when someone needed him and was always the first to help in any way he could, which I knew as well.

He married several of the couples in attendance and the parents of some of the younger church members as well.

Andrea Este is seen outside Union United Church (Stacy Lee)

Over the last few years, I have uncovered more of my family's history — especially that of my great-uncle — as I joined the movement to revive the Negro Community Centre (NCC) that he founded in 1927.

The story I heard growing up was that Uncle Rev was the eldest and first one to leave Antigua at the age of 16 and that he sent for his brothers and sisters once established. My father always said that while growing up, neither he nor my grandfather spoke much about their childhood. Not much was known about their life in Antigua, only that it was difficult and that my great-grandfather was very strict.

Being very young when he passed away, I did not have the chance to ask him questions or spend much time with him. Hearing all that he had accomplished by these people who knew him motivated me to dig deeper and find out more about the man he was.

I began researching news articles, visited the NCC archives, listened to recorded footage and spoke with my father and cousin David who knew him well. In doing so, I discovered much more about the NCC and what life was like in Montreal's Little Burgundy neighbourhood at the time. I also uncovered many layers of Uncle Rev and discovered just how special and influential he was to the entire Black community.

A human rights leader in the church and beyond

Uncle Rev was the minister at Union United Church from 1923 to 1968, and during his time there, the congregation increased from 60 members to 300 families.

I was too young to attend his sermons, but according to my father, his words could uplift and inspire everyone present.

One thing many people do not know is that my great-uncle had many offers to lead different churches both in Canada and the United States. But he always stated, "I will never leave my people."

This demonstrates his love and commitment to Montreal's Black Community.

From bellhop to minister

My great-uncle arrived in Montreal in 1913, hoping to secure a job with the Canadian Pacific Railway. When this fell through, he worked as a bellhop and shoeshine at the downtown Corona Hotel. He made the best out of one of the few opportunities for Black people at the time.

Guests saw his untapped potential and encouraged him to pursue further education. One of them helped him secure an interview with the dean of the Congregational College in Montreal, leading to his acceptance on a probationary basis.

He became a student pastor at Union United in 1923. The congregation took to him immediately, ordaining him as a congregational minister two years later.

He was an activist, advocate for human rights, leader, teacher and mentor. He not only performed his pastoral duties but would visit the sick, help with legal matters and defend those wrongly accused by the authorities.

During the 1940s, he was instrumental in spearheading the campaign to empower Black women to pursue careers as nurses in Montreal. Despite the prevailing resistance within Montreal hospitals toward the inclusion of Black nurses, his leadership and advocacy played a crucial role in breaking down these barriers.

As chaplain of the UNIA and the most highly honoured of the Montreal division, he received special recognition within the organization for his contributions, dedication and service. He was the group's spokesman when dealing with the city and the one in charge of presiding over immigration and legal matters.

He gained prominence within Montreal's judicial system, often called upon by court officials to represent and assist Black individuals needing legal help.

Andrea Este is vice president of the Centre for Canadians of African Descent. Her great-uncle founded the NCC in Montreal. ( Kwabena Oduro/CBC)

His unwavering commitment to uplifting the Black community and providing them with support, services, help, education and what they needed to thrive led him and members of the Colored Woman's Club to create the NCC, which first operated out of the church basement.

It was a sanctuary, a home and a refuge for those who arrived in the city with practically nothing. For decades, the NCC was a place where young minds could learn and aspire to greatness. It was a gathering place for young and old to celebrate life, victories and accomplishments and provided a secure environment for learning, sharing and creating.

Reviving the NCC

My uncle was a curious, ambitious and energetic man, he was a person who knew everyone, connected people and encouraged growth and innovation.

I'm now part of a group working to ensure that the memory of the NCC remains alive and that its importance and contributions to Montreal's society are remembered and preserved. Despite the complexities, the work is undeniably rewarding.

We want to find ways to unite the Black community to build stronger foundations, collaborate and support each other's future projects and goals. The project will include a community centre and a large portion will be dedicated to affordable housing.

Many today unfortunately do not know of Uncle Rev, who he was or what he accomplished during his life. They do not know his immeasurable contributions toward building a solid and united Black community and his efforts to put systems in place that would ensure its growth and development.

This effort is a direct continuation of the visionary work initiated many years ago by Uncle Rev — an inheritance I hold in high esteem and take pride in carrying forward.

This article was completed with the input of Andrea Este's cousin David Este and father Charles Este.

Black Life: Untold Stories reframes the rich and complex histories of Black people in Canada, dispelling commonly accepted myths and celebrating the contributions of both famous and lesser-known individuals. The eight-part series spans more than 400 years with an eye toward contemporary issues, culture, politics, music, art and sports.

For more stories about the experiences of Black Canadians — from anti-Black racism to success stories within the Black community — check out Being Black in Canada, a CBC project Black Canadians can be proud of. You can read more stories here.