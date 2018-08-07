Quebec's Green Party proposes deposit system for reusable 'to-go' coffee cups

The Green Party of Quebec is proposing a province-wide strategy to eliminate disposable coffee cups by replacing them with a deposit system for reusable ones.

"Anybody who buys a coffee would be able to get it in a reusable cup and would receive a reusable cup in exchange for a deposit," said Green Party leader Alex Tyrrell told CBC Montreal's Daybreak Tuesday.

"In much the same way we have with bottles, they could drink their coffee and then bring their cup back and they could get a refund for their deposit."

The deposit, he said, would be around $2 or $3 and it would be for a universal coffee cup that would be used by all businesses that sell coffee to go across the province.

By mandating businesses use a universal cup, customers wouldn't have to bring their reusable mug back to the same coffee shop or franchise to get a refill or their money back.

This method allows coffee drinkers to still buy hot beverages spontaneously without having to cart around their travel mug all day, he explained.

Billions of single-use cups used by Canadians annually

The cup program, Tyrrell said, could be expanded to anything from meat packaging to utensils as the Green Party aims to eliminate all plastic and paper waste in the food and beverage industry by the year 2030.

According to the non-profit organization Zero Waste Canada, coffee is the country's most popular hot beverage with 35 per cent of it bought to-go.

Canadians throw away 14 billion single-use cups every year.

Coffee cups are made of paper and plastic, and most places don't recycle them. (CBC)

In Quebec, Tyrrell said, "People are consuming an average of 250 disposable coffee cups per year. We're talking about 1.5 billion cups per year across the province and they're not recyclable."

Industry expected to push back against plan

"It's a way to really eliminate the millions and millions of disposable coffee cups that end up in the landfill because they're not recyclable," he said.

The proposed reusable cup would come in a variety of sizes, Tyrrell said, and a design competition would be held to decide on the best material and most efficient shape.

Protests from the industry would be expected, Tyrrell noted, as the larger companies currently operate with very little to no sustainable practices. Many, he added, don't even have recycling.

"The restaurants would have to install the systems to be able to wash the cups and be able to handle them," he said, adding businesses would save on the cost of buying disposable cups.

"We expect a certain amount of pushback from them, but I think that's the role of the government to regulate certain industries, especially when they're using huge amounts of resources unnecessarily."

This situation needs to stop. The government must take its responsibilities. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Recyclingcrisis?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Recyclingcrisis</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Qc2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Qc2018</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AssNat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AssNat</a><br><br>Photos taken at the Saint-Michel Ecocentre in Montreal. <a href="https://t.co/gFDT6piSJE">pic.twitter.com/gFDT6piSJE</a> —@AlexTyrrellPVQ

This is a way to crack down on waste without impacting people's lifestyle too much, he said, noting there would be public consultation on the issues.

The consultations would give industry leaders and citizens an opportunity to give input, he said.

"Change is always a little bit difficult," Tyrrell said. "Especially when there are stakeholders who have built huge and profitable businesses on unsustainable practices."