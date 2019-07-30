Tennis Canada's $70M roof project not worth it, say Jarry Park advocates

As Montreal's Jarry Park prepares to host the Rogers Cup this weekend, a citizens group is speaking out against efforts by Tennis Canada to install a retractable roof on the stadium.

Tennis Canada has been lobbying government agencies for several years to help pay for a new $70-million roof above IGA Stadium, which it wants in place by 2022 or 2023.

The national tennis body says a retractable roof would make the annual tournament, which attracts leading professional players from around the world, more profitable.

Rain delays mean less money from television advertising, Tennis Canada says. It also says the "trend among tournaments around the world [is] to have retractable roofs over their tennis stadiums."

But in a letter published Tuesday in Le Devoir, the Coalition des amis du parc Jarry argued the roof would be a waste of public funds.

They worry too about Tennis Canada renting out the stadium for cultural events, like concerts.

'We believe that the development of event facilities in a public park owned by taxpayers is a quality of life issue,' Michel Lafleur, of the Coalition des amis du parc Jarry, wrote in a letter to Le Devoir. (Jaela Bernstien/CBC)

Those kind of large-scale events would disturb the park's purpose of providing peaceful green space to an area already lacking parks, Michel Lafleur, the coalition's spokesperson, wrote in the letter.

"We believe that the development of event facilities in a public park owned by taxpayers is a quality of life issue," the letter reads.

'A quality of life issue'

Most of the other nine cities that host Masters 1000 tennis tournaments, which includes the Rogers Cup, do not have retractable roofs, Lafleur said.

Rain is "part of the game," he said in an interview with CBC News, adding: "I think a competent sports organization is able to handle this type of thing that is unavoidable with Mother Nature."

In a statement to CBC News, Tennis Canada said its "mission is not to host events." It also said the roof "will not compromise the park."

Tennis Canada will reveal more details about the project at news conference to be held Thursday morning.

Tennis Canada will reveal more details about its proposed roof project at news conference to be held Thursday morning. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

On its website, the IGA Stadium advertises the venue being used for medium to large-scale events, from fundraising events to concerts.

Lafleur points to that as proof Tennis Canada would take advantage of a retractable roof to host even more events at the stadium.

More than 210,000 people usually attend the Rogers Cup over 10 days of tennis. The noise and litter that comes with the crowds takes enough of a toll on the park, Lafleur said.

"We're not against the Rogers Cup. We don't want the Rogers Cup to leave the park. But what we don't want is that the stadium becomes a place for events like we have in Parc Jean-Drapeau," Lafleur said, referring to the site of the city's big summer music festivals.