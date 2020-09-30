Facing month-long shutdown, restaurant and bar owners in Quebec 'red zones' say they feel targeted, doomed

Stephen Leslie, chef and owner of the Tavern on the Square restaurant, had already ordered half a wagyu cow and boxes of produce when he heard that his restaurant would have to close for 28 days.

Now that his restaurant — and every other eating establishment and bar in Quebec's red zones — is shut down, he is facing the prospect of having to lay off his staff to survive until November.

He'd much rather be preparing meals for his customers with that freshly ordered produce.

"It was like a gut punch," he said. "It's devastating and I didn't expect it."

Leslie had been hoping for an extended terrasse season and had invested with that in mind: $40,000 to retrain his staff and purchase personal protective equipment and outdoor heaters.

Now, he says he's not sure what he's going to do with that new equipment.

While he will be able to offer takeout food, Leslie says profits from that may not be enough to keep his restaurant afloat.

More notice from the government would have been helpful, he said.

"I feel we have been betrayed a little bit. We're doing everything we've been told. We've invested the money. We've done everything right. It's exceptionally hard working all day in PPE," he said.

A clear plan for compensation might also have helped a bit.

"They should be able to tell us 'we are closing you down, here's what we're going to do for you,' to give us a sense to calm our nerves a bit," he said.

Economy Minister Pierre Fitzgibbon is supposed to announce an aid package for the industry today.

Government picked the wrong target

Martin Vézina, a spokesperson for the Quebec Restaurant Association (ARQ), says he doesn't know why restaurants are closing, when many of the outbreaks were caused by private gatherings, not eating out.

Vézina says half of Quebec's restaurants are at risk of closing permanently if there is no help from the government.

"For many restaurant owners, the 28 days will be a long time and they maybe won't reopen at the end of the 28 days."

He stressed it's crucial that the provincial government offer financial help to those affected and implement measures like the suspension of rent payments, starting today, when rent is due for thousands of restaurant owners.

He says some owners are also bracing themselves for the worst-case scenario, expecting the 28-day closure to be extended.

"They're killing us," said Jean-Jacques Beauchamp, president of the Corporation des propriétaires de bars, brasseries et tavernes du Québec

Beauchamp says his bar respected public health guidelines and he wonders why he had to close while gyms and spas can stay open.

He said he and other bar and restaurant owners feel the government showed them a lack of respect by not consulting with them about the closure beforehand.

Quebec Premier François Legault said Tuesday that help was on the way.

"In the coming days we'll announce financial measures to help businesses that have to close temporarily. We will not let you down."