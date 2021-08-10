Quebec restaurant and gym to test province's new vaccine passport system

With Quebec's new vaccine passport system set to launch Sept. 1, test runs will be conducted this week and next to fine tune what will be a first for the province — allowing only fully vaccinated people into non-essential businesses.

La Cage, a sports bar and restaurant chain located in Quebec City, will be the first to host a pilot project starting Wednesday.

Jean Bédard, company president, said the pilot project is an opportunity to test the system over a period of two days — using readers to scan clients' quick response (QR) codes to verify their vaccination status.

The trick will be to implement the new system in a way that disturbs clients as little as possible, said Bédard.

"Yes, the application is simple and easy to use, but it's another measure on top of all the others we have lived with for more than 18 months," said Bédard.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé explained the vaccination passport plan on Tuesday, saying the goal is to "allow people who are adequately vaccinated to have access to high-traffic public events and activities with a high rate of social contacts."

However, he said, staff at these businesses will not be required to be vaccinated.

Mon collègue <a href="https://twitter.com/cdube_sante?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@cdube_sante</a> a annoncé quelques précisions sur le passeport vaccinal qui sera déployé le 1er septembre.<br> <br>Il y aura 2 projets pilotes en août. On ne veut pas reconfiner la population et fermer des commerces ou annuler certaines activités.<br> <br>Faites-vous vacciner! <a href="https://t.co/UpEjTOnOw8">pic.twitter.com/UpEjTOnOw8</a> —@francoislegault

The health minister said there are concerns related to the province's labour laws and the ongoing labour shortage.

He said clients will be vaccinated and staff will be required to follow other public health measures, such as wearing a mask, which will make them less vulnerable.

Working out the glitches

Bédard said La Cage's management has been encouraging staff to get vaccinated.

"We will recommend it strongly," he said, but he thinks the government made a good decision by not forcing employees to get vaccinated.

Marc Pelletier, spokesperson for the restaurant chain, said there has been a lot of planning put into launching this pilot project, allowing for all the glitches to be worked out of the system while gaining a better understanding of how it works.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube shows an app on his phone as he announces details of the COVID-19 vaccination passport during a news conference Tuesday, August 10, 2021 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz (The Canadian Press)

"We're happy to participate because it gives us a head start, knowing exactly what will be required and also providing feedback to the government," said Pelletier.

The pilot project will not deny clients entry on Wednesday and Thursday, he said. Participating clients will have their passport scanned and staff will see the person's name and vaccination status — green if they are fully vaccinated, red if they aren't.

During the pilot project, people who don't have their vaccine passports will be informed how to track theirs down, Pelletier said, and those who don't want to participate will be shown to their table. Public health staff will be on site providing support, he said.

Laval gym readies to test vaccine passports

The next pilot project will be held at a gym in Laval on August 17 and 18. Éconofitness vice-president Renaud Beaudry said it will only be the Vimont location asking members to bring their QR codes between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

He said employees will have the technology on hand to scan the clients' codes as they come in.

It will be a voluntary system, so members who don't have their passport handy or who are not fully vaccinated will still be able to enter the gym, he said.

In his case, Beaudry said Ministry of Health officials contacted his company to see about collaborating on the pilot project and he said public health staff will be helping out at the gym during the two day trial run.



Beaudry said he is just happy that vaccinated members will be allowed to workout despite the rising tide of COVID-19 cases. It's better than yet another lockdown, he said, and it will ensure more than 700 employees will keep their job.