Resilience Montreal day centre gearing up for holiday season

Resilience Montreal, the day centre for the city's homeless that opened last month across from Cabot Square, has been bustling with activity as volunteers gear up for the holiday season.

Resilience is in the middle of a giving campaign and is asking people to donate warm clothing and festive food items.

The centre opened in response to the gap in services for the homeless in the west end of downtown when The Open Door relocated to Parc Avenue.

Right now, Resilience is looking for donations of men's boots, pants and coats in large and extra large sizes.

The centre is trying to create a festive atmosphere for people who have nowhere to go on Christmas. (CBC)

The centre's workers are expecting a lot of demand for their services on Christmas Day, as they will be one of the only games in town.

"Even the fact that we are going to be open during Christmas, with every organization shut down, we are going to see a large influx of people," said Nakuset, executive director of the Native Women's Shelter of Montreal.

The holidays can be a tough time for some of the city's most vulnerable people, she said, and Resilience is trying to create a festive atmosphere.

"Christmas is also a time when, if you're not with your family, it's really hard," said Nakuset. "We're making a big difference because we are open throughout the holiday."

The centre is hoping to stock up on donations of holiday food like turkey and cookies and is welcoming any volunteers who want to lend a hand.

Anyone who wants to donate can do so by dropping off items at 4000 Ste-Catherine Street West.