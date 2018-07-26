10 hospitalized in Quebec's Beauce after drinking possibly contaminated water

At least 10 people in Quebec's Beauce region had to be hospitalized after drinking tap water believed to be contaminated with bacteria that causes gastroenteritis.

Public health officials said that's the most plausible reason residents of the small town of Saint-Bernard, Que., about 50 kilometres from Quebec City, have fallen ill with Campylobacteriosis.

Most of the residents suffered from severe gastroenteritis, which leads to diarrhea and vomiting.

A boil-water advisory has been in effect in the town since July 17. No new cases have been reported since that advisory was issued, officials said.

Campylobacteriosis is caused by bacteria that is commonly found in the intestinal tracts of farm animals.

About 40 people in Saint-Bernard have shown symptoms of the illness, which include bloody diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever.

Tests underway to find source

André Gagnon, the mayor of Saint-Bernard, said Quebec's Environment Ministry is conducting tests on five wells and reservoirs serving the town to find the source of the outbreak.

"They are convinced that the bacteria may still be there," said Gagnon.

He also said the municipality is in the process of adding chlorine to its water supply.

"It's been more than a year since we've been working with engineers to install a chlorination plant," he said.

Public health officials are expected to meet with representatives of the Environment Ministry and the municipality this week as part of their investigation.