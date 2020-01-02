Residents at seniors' home in Gaspé evacuated due to fire

About 130 people at a seniors' residence in the Gaspé were evacuated overnight due to a fire in their assisted living facility.

The alarm went off at the Manoir St-Augustin just before 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Staff evacuated the building with the help of firefighters.

Police say no one was injured in the fire.

As of noon on Thursday, many residents have been able to return to the residence. Others are staying with family or in a motel.

Claire Thibault, who works as a patient attendant, told CBC she was working when the fire broke out.

"The sprinkler went off. I said, 'Oh crap, this is serious.'"

"Really, your adrenaline kicks in," said Thibault, who has been working in patient care for 17 years. "It's the first time I've ever had to evacuate a building."

Provincial police suspect a mattress caught fire from a cigarette in one of the apartments. Investigators will question the man living in that unit.