Montreal students make moccasins to honour kids who died in residential schools

Monserrat Redonet, a 12-year-old Grade 7 student at Montreal's Beurling Academy, came to Canada from Mexico and is just now learning about one of the most tragic chapters in her new homeland's not-so-distant past.

"I did not know this history happened and it's actually kind of disappointing that the last school closed in 1996. That's really recently," said Redonet.

She is learning about residential schools and how, since the late 19th century, about 150,000 First Nations, Inuit and Métis children were removed from their families and forced to attend these institutions.

"It makes me really sad because they were really far from home and what they knew," said Redonet explaining how these children were taught to forget their names, families, language and culture. "It was bad."

But Redonet said she also believes we can all learn from the past and work toward healing. And on Wednesday, she was taking part in a project aimed at doing just that — making small moccasins for small feet during a special workshop.

Monserrat Redonet, a 12-year-old Grade 7 student at Montreal’s Beurling Academy, came to Canada from Mexico and didn't know about residential schools until recently. (CBC)

The traditional footwear serves as a symbol of Indigenous children who were sent to residential schools across Canada, and never returned home.

The workshop was hosted by Rebekah Elkerton. She is Anishinaabe from Chippewas of the Thames First Nation, near London, Ont.

Her grandparents went to residential schools, and her father was a victim of the Sixties Scoop, the term used to describe how the government, from the 1960s to 1980s, removed Indigenous children from their homes and placed them in foster homes or put them up for adoption.

"Some of them weren't able to see their families ever again and no one ever knew what happened to their kids," said student Tashaiya McRae Evans.

Quinn Pelletier added, "It's just not right to take kids away from their families and their culture."

Julisa Rojas-Kane, a Grade 8 student, said it's clear we can't go back and change the past.

"But I just hope that people will recognize that it was wrong," Rojas-Kane said.

A variety of moccasin and beadwork styles were submitted by First Nations beaders from across Canada. (Ka’nhehsí:io Deer/CBC)

For Elkerton, leading the workshops is an opportunity to "heal together through creation and to find a common ground, and that's what we're doing when we're working on things together."

The inspiration for this activity came from Jessica Hernandez, who owns a bead shop in Kahnawake, a First Nations reserve southwest of Montreal.

Hernandez visited Beurling Academy, located in the Montreal borough of Verdun, in the fall to talk about residential schools, and her project to collect 215 pairs of beaded moccasins — one for every unmarked grave found last year at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia.

Her effort is called Project 215+.

"Beurling Academy really did their due diligence in wanting to reconcile and teach properly about what's going on," Hernandez said.

Jessica Hernandez is the owner of Nicia’s Accessories in Kahnawake, south of Montreal. (Ka’nhehsí:io Deer/CBC)

According to the Lester B. Pearson School Board, Beurling Academy partnered with alumna Kortanie Kahwennahwai Raye, who is Mohawk and Inuk, who helped the teachers connect with Elkerton.

"Once the moccasins are completed, they will be displayed in the front of the school," the school board says on its Facebook page.

"This will help raise awareness and keep the conversation surrounding Truth and Reconciliation going. Afterwards, the moccasins will be donated to Project 215+."

The moccasins will be added to those Hernandez has already received.

"I think when you do something like this it creates a moment in time that you carry with you forever and you start to reflect more on that deeper conversation," Elkerton said.

"And I think, as they get older, they'll reflect on it differently and they'll have new conversations."