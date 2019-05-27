Montreal's new bike path network aims to be accessible to 'all levels,' Plante says

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has outlined details of the first section of a 184-kilometre bike path network aimed at making it easier to get around the city.

The network, dubbed the Réseau Express Vélo, was one of Plante's key commitments during the 2017 election campaign.

At a news conference Monday, Plante said work would begin on a portion of the network this summer by either revamping old bike paths or creating new ones on the following streets:

Lajeunesse Street – St-Denis Street.

Viger Street.

Peel Street.

Bellechasse Street.

Souligny Avenue.

Work on these streets is expected to be completed by 2021.

Check out this map for details of the new network:

The sections of the network in red will be completed this summer. The full network, in black, is slated to be ready by 2021. (City of Montreal)

Tap here to see an enlarged version of the map.

The full network is supposed to be completed by 2021.

It will consist of bike lanes separated with a concrete median, and others with metal or plastic poles known as bollards.

Plante said she hopes the network will encourage more people to use their bikes.

"The Réseau Express Vélo will facilitate efficient, comfortable and safe travel, but above all, it will be accessible to all levels of users. It will meet the needs of those who are interested in cycling and have not yet adopted this mode of travel," said Plante.