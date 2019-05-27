Montreal's new bike path network aims to be accessible to 'all levels,' Plante says
When complete, the Réseau Express Vélo will total 184 kilometres
Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has outlined details of the first section of a 184-kilometre bike path network aimed at making it easier to get around the city.
The network, dubbed the Réseau Express Vélo, was one of Plante's key commitments during the 2017 election campaign.
At a news conference Monday, Plante said work would begin on a portion of the network this summer by either revamping old bike paths or creating new ones on the following streets:
- Lajeunesse Street – St-Denis Street.
- Viger Street.
- Peel Street.
- Bellechasse Street.
- Souligny Avenue.
Work on these streets is expected to be completed by 2021.
Check out this map for details of the new network:
Tap here to see an enlarged version of the map.
The full network is supposed to be completed by 2021.
It will consist of bike lanes separated with a concrete median, and others with metal or plastic poles known as bollards.
Plante said she hopes the network will encourage more people to use their bikes.
"The Réseau Express Vélo will facilitate efficient, comfortable and safe travel, but above all, it will be accessible to all levels of users. It will meet the needs of those who are interested in cycling and have not yet adopted this mode of travel," said Plante.
La mise en place du Réseau express vélo devient une réalité! D'ici 2021, 5 axes seront disponibles en toute saison au bénéfice de la sécurité des cyclistes. Apprenez-en plus sur les différents aménagements dans cette capsule.<br><br>» <a href="https://t.co/Ey84GKwhjp">https://t.co/Ey84GKwhjp</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/veloMTL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#veloMTL</a> <a href="https://t.co/Rkz7xDMS7C">pic.twitter.com/Rkz7xDMS7C</a>—@MTL_Ville